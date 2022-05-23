The Annual Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be on Friday, June 17. Cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Little America, and Breakfast-for-Dinner will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. The program includes the Annual Award Ceremony and will celebrate local business professionals and businesses who are making great impacts in our community.

The 2022 Annual Chamber Award Nominees are as follows:

Community Service– #1 Properties; Deselms Fine Art; Element Church

Emerging Leader– Jera Likely; Haylee Chenchar; Dr. Danielle Ryan

Non-Profit of the Year– My Front Door; CASA; Element Church

Small Business of the Year– Chronicles Distilling; TNT Customs; Employee On-Boarding

Large Business of the Year– Western Vista; Chick-fil-a; Reiman Corp

Teacher of the Year– Paul Hartigan at Henderson Elementary; Kendall Ceballos at Arp Elementary; Amy Simpson at Hobbs Elementary

Student of the Year– Hollie Baca at South High; Alaina Gross at Cole Elementary; Kierstyn Ochsner at Carey Junior High

Winners will be announced June 17 at the Annual Chamber Awards Banquet presented by Halladay Motors.

Additionally, awardees for Person of the Year, Business Advocate of the Year, and Committee of the year will all be announced during the Awards Banquet.