Three of the candidates for Laramie County Sheriff participated in a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce forum this morning. The event was advertised as a focus group style of discussion.
Only the three Republican candidates for Sheriff participated. Brian Kozak, Boyde Wrede, and Don Hollingshead answered questions and outlined their various positions. Democrat Jess Fresquez and Independent Jeff Barnes were not included.
A Chamber representative said they had difficulty contacting Fresquez. He apparently doesn’t have a campaign website or campaign Facebook page. Independent Jeff Barnes qualified for the November ballot late last week, and the Chamber person said invitations went out several weeks ago.
The Sheriff’s Forum was part of the Chamber’s Precincts to POTUS program. It’s a series of discussions involving candidates for various races.
Today’s event took place at the Good Egg, located in the Accomplice restaurant in the Cheyenne Depot.