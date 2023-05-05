Today we celebrated the men and women in uniform who tirelessly serve our nation. Your Cheyenne Chamber awarded four outstanding military units for their exceptional service to our community and our nation at the annual Military May Luncheon. We were honored to welcome Maj. Gen. Porter, Adjutant General for the Wyoming Military Department, as our guest speaker for this annual event.

WY We Care: Over 14,200 defenders past and present live in Cheyenne. The military has been part of Cheyenne’s heritage since our founding, and it remains so today. We are committed to continuing this unique heritage as we pursue the implementation of the Sentinel Missile upgrades and work for procurement of upgraded Cheyenne-based Air National Guard planes.

“It is our great honor to pause in the month of May and put special emphasis on our ongoing appreciation for the men and women in uniform who serve in our community,” said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

Winners Never Quit

Please join us in recognizing these amazing service men and women who won the Cheyenne Trophy: Outstanding Unit Award from your Cheyenne Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee.

U.S. Air Force 90th Missile Wing Trophy

890th Missile Security Forces Squadron

Wyoming Air National Guard Trophy

243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron

Wyoming Army National Guard Trophy

84th Civil Support Team

Wyoming Naval Reserve Trophy

Cheyenne NRC Mobilization Dept

FREE Military Appreciation BBQ ALL military, reserve, guard, and their families are invited to the FREE Military Appreciation BBQ on May 20 at 1022 Airport Parkway starting at 10:30 a.m. Mark your calendars and join your Cheyenne Chamber for great cookout food, including WingShack wings, burgers, hot dogs, cookies, and drinks from Bison Beverage and Swire Coca-Cola. It’s fun for the whole family with raffles, balloon animals, face-painting, a bounce house, corn hole, and more!

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsors High West Energy and Nuvision Federal Credit Union.