Women’s Leadership Luncheon on December 2
The annual Women’s Leadership Luncheon will be on Friday, December 2. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Downtown Restaurant. The program will recognize five nominees during the Women's Leadership Award Ceremony.
The 2022 Women’s Leadership Nominees are Danielle Ryan from Laramie County Community College, Lisa Trimble from Laramie County Community College, Cindy DeLancey from the Wyoming Business Alliance, Tanya Keller from Coldwell Banker, and First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon.
This annual award honors a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership in her professional work and service to others. The winner will be announced December 2 at the Women's Leadership Luncheon presented by State Farm Insurance - Suzanne Cork.
Register to attend at CheyenneChamber.org/events/.