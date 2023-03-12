First Tournament Victory Since 2018

The Wyoming Cowgirl Golf squad capped of their incredible weekend at the SUU Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational on Saturday capturing a share of the team title for their first tournament win since 2018. The win marks the ninth tournament victory in program history for the Cowgirls who finished the three days of competition tied with California Baptist for first with a score of 885 (+21).

"I couldn't be more proud of this resilient group of Cowgirls! They have faced a lot of challenges on and off the course this season which makes this even more rewarding." Head Women's Gold Coach Josey Stender said, "They love and push each other to be better so this win truly was an entire team effort from top to bottom."

Meghan Vogt saved her best play of the tournament for the third and final round shooting a 70 (-2) on her way to finishing tied for 7th with a three-round total score of 220 (+4). Jadan Gonzalez stuck with Vogt all tournament long capping off the day with a 75 (+3) to finish tied for seventh as well. It is the first top ten finish of the season for Vogt as well as Gonzalez's first top 10 finish as a Cowgirl.

Samantha Hui posted a third-round score of 79 (+7) to finish the tournament with a total score of 223 (+7) putting her in a tie for 14th. For Hui, it is her first top 15 finish of the season and her fourth top 25 finish of the season. Sophie Spiva and Morgan Ryan rounded out the Cowgirl lineup finishing tied for 30th and 33rd respectively.

The Cowgirls victory is a historic one marking their first tournament victory since 2018 when they won the Lady Thunderbird invite in a 36-hole tournament. The tournament win is also the first 54-hole tournament the Cowgirls have won since 1998. For Head Coach Josey Stender it is third career win as head coach for the Cowgirls. Along with adding a tournament win to the record books, the Cowgirls team score of 885 (+21) ranks third all-time in program history.

After starting the third and final round sitting atop the team standings, the Cowgirls faced adversity early on in the day slipping into second place behind CBU. From there the Cowgirls battled back in final holes to secure a share of the top spot. Boise State finished in third with a score of 887 (+23)

Competing as an individual, Grace Dunkleberger closed out her tournament on a high note shooting a third round of 71 (-1) to finish tied for 50th. Also competing as an individual, Rachel Stoinksi finished tied for 63rd.

Following their victory the Cowgirls will now have a quick turnaround as they head to Sedona, Arizona to compete in the Red Rocks Invitational March 18-19.

Team Results

T1. Wyoming 885 (+21)

T1. CBU 885 (+21)

3. Boise State 887 (+23)

4. NDSU 893 (+29)

T5. UC-Riverside 896 (+32)

T5. CSUB 896 (+32)

7. Utah Valley 901 (+37)

T8. Utah Tech 906 (+42)

T8. Northern Colorado 906 (+42)

10. Portland State 915 (+51)

11. Weber State 918 (+54)

12. CSUN 923 (+59)

T13. Montana 934 (+70)

T13. Idaho State 934 (+70)

15. Eastern Washington 936 (+72)

16. Southern Utah 950 (+86)

Cowgirl Results

T7 – Meghan Vogt – 72+78+70+ 220 (+4)

T7 – Jadan Gonzalez – 72+73+75+ 220 (+4)

T14 – Samantha Hui – 70+74+79= 223 (+7)

T30 – Sophie Spiva – 78+78+72= 228 (+12)

T33 – Morgan Ryan – 76+77+76= 229 (+13)

Cowgirls Playing as Individuals

T50 – Grace Dunkleberger – 86+76+71= 233 (+17)

T63 – Rachel Stoinski – 82+78+76= 236 (+20)