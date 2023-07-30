The Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board (WCSAB) will conduct its first meeting starting at 11:00 a.m. on August 3rd. The board will undergo training on the history of charter schools in Wyoming, board etiquette, and will work to establish its operating procedures. The meeting will be held in the Wyoming State Capitol Extension - Public Meeting Room #6 or a virtual option will be available to the public to join here.
WCSAB was initiated by the legislature during the 2023 session with a mission to approve high-quality public charter schools in the state. The board is made up of individuals from across the state with a variety of backgrounds to ensure a wide breadth of input is taken into account as they work to enhance the availability of high-quality charter schools in Wyoming.
The board is composed of the three appointees of the Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction, which includes Cindy DeLancey of Cheyenne, Joseph Feiler of Casper, and Mitchell Schwab of Afton; three appointees of the Wyoming Governor, which includes John Masters of Cheyenne, Janine Bay Teske of Jackson, and Doug Chamberlain of La Grange; the State Board of Education’s designee, Fred Von Ahrens Jr. of Green River; and the University of Wyoming College of Education Dean’s designee, Dr. Alan Buss of Laramie.