The International Downtown Association (IDA) announced last week that Haylee Chenchar, Vice President & Managing Director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA), has been selected for the 2022 IDA Emerging Leader Fellowship Program.

Chenchar is the first person to ever be selected from Wyoming as 1 of 30 urban place management professionals from around the world.

“It’s an incredible honor to be chosen for the 2022 IDA Emerging Leader Fellowship,” Chenchar said. “I am thrilled to represent the Cheyenne DDA, our local community and the entire State as the first professional from Wyoming to be a part of this program. The Cheyenne DDA has made great progress in furthering the economic and community development of downtown Cheyenne and I’m looking forward building on the organization’s momentum with the skills, knowledge and tools this Fellowship opportunity provides.”

The IDA Emerging Leader Fellowship is a week-long experiential program that brings together a cohort of IDA professionals from within the urban district management industry.

The fellows learn essential leadership and place management skills and gain practical tools in the areas of place based economic development, the live-work-play experience, and public-private partnerships.

“We knew it would be critical for the Cheyenne DDA to work with the International Downtown Association as we hit the ground running following the organizational merger between Visit Cheyenne and the Cheyenne DDA, and I am very excited that Haylee was selected for this Fellowship program,” said Domenic Bravo, CEO for Visit Cheyenne/Cheyenne DDA. “We know she will bring back invaluable knowledge to add to the strategic direction we are headed.”

The International Downtown Association is the leading membership organization for place management professionals worldwide.

The mission of IDA is to empower place management leaders with knowledge, research, and public policies for creating prosperous city centers, commercial neighborhoods, and livable urban places for all.

The IDA is comprised of 8 countries, more than 560 worldwide organizations, and is a community of more than 4,500 place management professionals.