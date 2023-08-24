Better Cities For Pets™ Program Recognizes Pet-Friendly Cities

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter and the City of Cheyenne are pleased to announce that Cheyenne has earned City Certification through the Better Cities For Pets™ program from Mars Petcare, showcasing a commitment to creating a pet-friendly community. More people than ever view pets as members of the family. With an estimated 10,681 dog-owning and 7,065 cat-owning households in Cheyenne, the City and Shelter are working together to create a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome, but thrive.

“Having a pet-friendly community can attract new businesses and residents, contribute to economic growth, increase consumer spending, and improve community health,” said Mayor Collins. “Being recognized with Better Cities For Pets™ certification is a testament of our commitment to creating a more inclusive and vibrant community for both residents and their furry companions.”

Britney Tennant, CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, said, “This is the first step toward providing additional resources to pet-owners, expanding pet-friendly housing, and incorporating pet-friendly initiatives into our local business community.”

The Shelter currently offers several programs and policies to support a pet-friendly community, including an off-leash dog park, semi-annual low-cost spay/neuter clinics and vaccination clinics, a food assistance pantry, a community cat program, and end of life services. These services are enhanced by the City’s on-leash pet-friendly parks and green spaces including the Greenway as well as pet-friendly transit services.

The Better Cities For Pets™ city certification launched in 2019 as an extension of the Better Cities For Pets™ program, which works with government, businesses and nonprofits to help communities be pet-friendly. It was created in partnership with Civic Design Center, a leader in designing public spaces, and incorporates input from government and animal welfare experts. The program also offers a pet-friendly certification for airports.

“We established the Better Cities For Pets™ certification to celebrate cities that are creating positive and welcoming environments for people and their pets, and encourage more cities to recognize the benefits of our four-legged friends,” said Lisa Campbell, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Mars Petcare. “We look forward to continuing to support cities as we work toward our purpose: A Better World For Pets.”

The full list of Better Cities For Pets™ certification recipients is available at BetterCitiesForPets.com/cities. To learn more, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.