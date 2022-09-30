The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is excited to announce a new, fun way for families to engage with shelter pets. The Barking Book Buddies program invites Kindergarten to 6th grade students and their parents to come and read to cats, dogs, and critters from 6:30 PM to 7:15 PM, Tuesday October 4th at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
Students can bring a current book they’re reading or pick from a selection provided by a partnership with the Laramie County Library. This program is a fun and easy way to teach students and families about philanthropy, encourage early literacy, and give some extra attention to the pets at the Shelter.
Registration is limited to 20 students and is completely free! To sign up, visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org/calendar/barking-book-buddies or email Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager, Barbara at bprunty@caswyo.org.