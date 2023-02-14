Love is in the air at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter with $14 adoption fees for pets who are part of the Lonely Hearts Club.
The Lonely Hearts Club is signified by a red heart on pet bio photos online and in the Shelter and means that the cat, dog, or critter has been in the care of the Shelter for more than two weeks.
To participate in this special adoption promotion, patrons can visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter at 800 Southwest Drive between the adoption hours of Noon to 6 PM –the last adoption appointment for the day begins at 5 PM.
No applications are necessary and adoptions are on a first-come-first-served basis.
Everyone needs a Valentine and there are fantastic pets waiting to find a loving home at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
To view adoptable pets and learn more about the adoption process, visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
For questions, contact the Shelter front desk at 307-632-6655 or email info@caswyo.org today.