The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is approaching maximum holding capacity inside the Shelter.

As a result, it is temporarily pausing the scheduled intake of owned pets.

Doing so allows the Shelter the time and resources to address the needs of pets in its care as well as to maintain space for strays and emergencies.

The Shelter is immediately launching an adoption promotion, starting Thursday, June 29th, and is asking for community support through volunteer foster homes, rescue transfer, and adoption.

The summer months bring in a large influx of cats and orphaned kittens, stretching resources to the max.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter currently has over 120 animals in foster care and receives more pets daily in need of a foster home.

“It is important to be proactive in our population management,” says Shelter CEO, Britney Tennant. ”Pausing owner relinquishment and promoting adoption as a way to get ahead of a potential crisis allows us to address the most vulnerable populations first. Asking owners with the need to surrender their pet to hold on for a few more weeks as we adopt other pets is one tool we have to help ensure the continued health of both the animals already in our care and of our dedicated staff.”

In addition to pausing surrender appointments, an adoption promotion will begin tomorrow where all available pets will have discounted adoption fees:

Kittens & Puppies - $50

Adult Dogs - $25

Adult Cats & Critters - Fees Waived

Other ways the community can help during this time would be to open your home as a foster to cats, kittens, and dogs while they wait for adoption; sign up as a volunteer to help with daily care efforts; check out our wish lists for pet and building supplies; make a monetary donation or even become a monthly donor by visiting cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter will continue to keep the public updated on capacity, appointment openings, and the success of this adoption promotion.