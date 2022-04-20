Britney Tennant, the CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter issued a plea for help, after the Shelter took in more than 50 dogs in a hoarding case. Here is the text of a letter sent to Shelter supporters.

Dear friends,

Yesterday was my 6 month work anniversary at the Shelter. The kind of party I had in mind involved balloons and maybe a cute card. But instead, over 50 giant dogs, somewhere around 40 small birds, and at least four soon-to-be-born litters were relinquished from a local pet owner.

St. Bernards, English and bullmastiffs, Catahoula Leopard dogs, and Great Pyrenees, these dogs and their feathered friends all came to us from a single home in Laramie County.

It’s the 3rd hoarding case since I started, and one of the most significant in the Shelter’s recent history.

I’m not going to sugarcoat it - these animals have a rough road ahead.

The dogs are undersocialized, unaccustomed to living as housepets, filthy, and generally unwilling or unable to walk on leashes.

Where we can, we’ve doubled them up in kennels so they can enjoy some companionship and we can make the best use of our available space.

But, at 150 pounds or more, most of the adults cannot share space. There are so many that we have been forced to take all of our other shelter dogs and condense them into just two adoption rooms.

The available space per dog is less than half our usual allotment.

We are doing everything in our power to provide for the animals.

I keep repeating to our team “one animal, one day at a time.”

Each individual animal is getting the best we have to offer in terms of space, clean bedding, and fresh food and water.

Gentle pets and the respect and dignity they deserve after so much neglect.

We’ve reduced adoption fees for all the dogs currently available, are working with local media outlets to spread the word, and are facilitating walk-in adoptions and walk-in foster care placements.

Several dogs have gone to new foster homes and/or enjoyed daytime adventures with community volunteers.

We have also reached out to local and national partners to ask for help with additional resources and the hope of some transfer options.

Sadly, there is a national trend toward lower than usual adoption rates, higher intakes, and longer lengths of stay everywhere.

This makes transfer options very limited due to overcrowded animal shelters everywhere.

Today, more than 225 sheltered animals in Cheyenne are counting on your help!

Here’s how you can make a difference right now:

Adopt. While the dogs from the hoarding case are not yet ready to go to forever homes, we have more than 40 others waiting for a second chance who are available right now.

Foster. Any readily available dog we have on our adoption floor is also available for short-term fostering. We’re asking for a week at a time. Come in and see if you can offer someone a week-long sleepover and reprieve. The pregnant females need longer-term options, where they can welp and raise their litters with the help of a loving foster family.

Donate. PurinaOne or PurinaPro Plan dry dog food, bleach, laundry detergent, your time as a volunteer helping to clean kennels or walk scared dogs, your expertise as a professional dog groomer, your skill as a veterinarian assessing health and providing spay/neuter surgeries. The ways to volunteer time and donate are innumerable. Visit our Amazon wishlist to have food and supplies shipped directly to the Shelter (be sure to use AmazonSmile when you purchase from Amazon and to designate the Shelter as your charity of choice for additional donations).

Advocate. Hoarding is a mental illness. Without the support of public policy aimed at reducing incidences of overcrowding, unregulated or commercial breeding, and increasing access to critical mental health care, we’ll continue to see problems like this in our community. The time to make the biggest impact is before it gets to this point - to prevent the suffering, both human and animal, in the first place. Talk to your elected officials about support for stronger animal protection laws and resources for people suffering from mental illness.

In my career as an animal welfare professional, this is one of the biggest challenges I have ever faced. As a team, we’re standing together to ensure we stay focused on providing animal care, community access, and transparency moving forward. These dogs will be hard to shelter for a long time, and harder still to find willing adopters for. But, as I said before - we’re choosing to take things one dog and one day at a time rather than thinking too hard about all of the possible challenges ahead.

I am ever hopeful and optimistic about the strength of a community united in its passion and commitment to homeless pets.

Thank you for being part of our mission.

Britney