The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is proud to announce that it has been awarded a grant from Maddie’s Fund, an organization dedicated to offering the animal welfare industry a national voice, important funding opportunities for bold ideas, learning resources, and access to collaborate and share innovative solutions.
The grant is for a comprehensive shelter consultation, which provide expertise and makes recommendations in the areas of facility design, intake policies, housing/enrichment, population management, community cat programs, public policy and enforcement programs, budgeting, management of employees and volunteers, access to focused spay/neuter and subsidized veterinary care, and physical and behavioral wellness.
“At the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, we envision a future where our organization is regarded as one of the best in the region,” says CEO, Britney Tennant. “This visitation, and the recommendations that will flow from it, come at the perfect time as the Shelter is undergoing a period of tremendous growth and change. We are eager to align our work with the community’s needs and evolving industry best-practices, this opportunity will be a catalyst for those goals.”
During the three-day comprehensive consultation and assessment, nationally renowned experts in shelter operations will be onsite to assess daily practices, visit with key stakeholders, and evaluate the impact of current public policy governing some of the Shelter’s partnerships and operations. Following the consultation, a written report will be provided to Shelter leadership and the board, helping establish goals and objectives for better alignment in the future.
As part of the three day visitation, members of the public are invited to attend a Shelter open-house and public forum on Wednesday, June 29th at 6pm at the Shelter, located at 800 Southwest Drive. During this time, guests will hear the Maddie's Million Pet Challenge team talk about best practices in animal welfare and how we can all collectively help more people and pets in and out of the shelter.
Everyone is welcome to this free event - so if you are an animal lover, a volunteer, an elected official, part of the media, or you just want to learn about setting animal welfare systems in our community up for success, please join us!