After a week of quarantine and cat intake diversion, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has not had any new cases of Feline Panleukopenia since Friday, Sept. 2nd.

The Shelter Medical Director, Tessha Winsch, DVM, immediately implemented an outbreak management plan to help prevent the spread and to provide supportive care to any sick cats.

Winsch reported, “As of right now, we are seeing success in our plans to manage exposure in the building and will hopefully be able to start lifting quarantines next week.”

Last week, there were three confirmed cases of Feline Panleukopenia with over ten additional suspected cases.

As of this morning, we are happy to report that all of the cats in critical care have recovered and several will be ready to move on to their adoptive homes.

The Shelter staff are so grateful for the community support, help with limiting the intake of cats, and donations for their care.

The Shelter is still diverting the intake of cats through September 15th and will update the public as soon as scheduled intake appointments resume.

Cats will be made available as they’ve completed quarantine and have been medically cleared.

Currently, there is one cat ready to be adopted and hope to have more as the week continues.

Apple (pictured) is one of the cats who tested positive and was in critical condition.

She responded great to her treatment and has been moved from her isolation suite and will be ready for adoption after her complete quarantine time.

For those interested in helping, the Shelter is still asking for monetary donations and also has a wish list of items needed to support the cat population during the quarantine period.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter will be hosting a vaccine clinic on October 1st for both cats and dogs and encourages the community to participate.

Vaccinations are the first defense agains illness like Feline Panleukopenia –for more information, visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org or call 307-632-6655.