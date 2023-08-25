The Cheyenne Animal Shelter invites the community to register for the Dog Jog 5K happening 8 a.m. on September 9th, at the Sweetgrass Community Center. This running event is great for runners of all skill levels and their dogs! The Dog Jog is a major fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and is dependent on registrations and community support.
“We’re so excited to be bringing this event back after a several-year hiatus and hope to see lots of community support,” said Niki Harrison, Director of Annual Fund and Branding. “This event is a fun way to show support for the Shelter, get some exercise, and show off your adorable pups.”
To register for this event, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WY/Cheyenne/CASDogJog. Registrants can use the discount code “weekend10off” for 10% off from August 24th through August 27th.
The Shelter is also looking for additional sponsors to support this event. Sponsorship levels start at $250 and include race registrations and marketing opportunities. For more information on sponsoring, contact Niki Harrison at 307-278-6195 or nharrison@caswyo.org.