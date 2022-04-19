The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has reduced all adult dog adoption fees to $99 starting April 18th for a Spring Cleaning adoption event. Over the last two days, the Shelter has had an intake of nearly 50 dogs from a residence in the county that has sent our dog population numbers to a new high.
Prior to the intake of dogs over the weekend, there were over 30 available dogs on the adoption floor, many of whom have been in the Shelter for an extended period of time. This promotion is intended to help find homes for these animals and allow more dogs to be made available as they’re vetted for adoption.
Director of Annual Campaign & Branding, Niki Harrison said, “We’re encouraging anyone who’s been thinking about adopting to stop by and meet our available dogs. Many of them have been here for an extended period of time and can’t wait to find homes.” Harrison also said, “If you’re unable to adopt, you can help out in several ways by donating funds for care, donating Purina One dog food, or by asking us about fostering or taking a dog out for a day.”
You can check out all adoptable dogs at cheyenneanimalshelter.org or visit the Shelter Monday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.. For more information, contact us at nharrison@caswyo.org or call 307-278-6195.