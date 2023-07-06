The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is encouraging community members to support local nonprofit organizations by making a donation on WyoGives Day, July 12, 2023.

This year, the Shelter is aiming to raise $35,000 through community member support and matching partner gifts.

All funds raised directly benefit the people and pets served by Shelter services.

The Shelter is experiencing a 20% increase in animal intakes this year, creating some urgency for a successful fundraising effort.

Organizational Spokesperson, Niki Harrison, stated, “every donation makes a difference and gets us one step closer to this important goal.”

“With the intake of animals increasing daily, the donations from WyoGives mean more than ever.”

To support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and other nonprofit organizations on WyoGives, follow these steps:

Visit wyogives.org and search for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Click the “donate” button at the top of the profile page.

Share your donation on social media and encourage others to participate!

You can also establish a personal fundraising goal by following the same steps and clicking the “fundraise” button at the top of the page.

This allows you to share the fundraiser to your connections and increase the number of people the Shelter is able to reach!

In-person donations can also be made by visiting the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on July 12th at 800 Southwest Drive.

WyoGives - an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network – is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.

The 4th annual WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with 300+ organizations participating.

From this website platform, you can easily search and donate to nonprofits.

In some cases, your donation will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by our matching and challenge partners according to their parameters.