After having several cases of Feline Panleukopenia, an infectious disease common in unvaccinated cats, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is excited to end the quarantine period and resume normal operations.

After two weeks of monitoring and following the Shelter Outbreak Management plan, the medical team cleared cats for adoption and scheduled owner surrender appointments are open.

Spokesperson, Niki Harrison said, “We are very excited to be opening up again for cat adoptions and appreciate the community's support through the quarantine.”

The Shelter received many item donations and help with cat intake diversion strategies.

“To celebrate the end of the quarantine time, all available cats will be part of an adoption promotion through the end of the month,” said Harrison.

Both adult cats and kittens will have adjusted fees through the end of September.

Adult cats, seven months and older, will have their adoption fees waived while kittens can be adopted at $50.

To adopt, visit the Shelter during adoption hours of noon to 5:30 PM Monday through Saturday –all available cats can be viewed at cheyenneanimalshelter.org.

While Feline Panleukopenia is a common disease in cats, the best way to prevent the illness is by vaccinating pets.

All pets that are old enough are vaccinated upon arrival at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter but a majority of the cat population come without any vaccination history and pose a threat for illness to spread.

The Shelter is encouraging the community to take part in the low-cost vaccine clinic coming up on October 1st from 10 am to 2 pm – no registration is necessary.

Prices and additional information can be found at cheyenneanimalshelter.org/calendar.