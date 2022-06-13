The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has released the results of two recent fundraisers, and the annual Fur Ball and the Corgi Derby.

Fur Ball: Jurassic Bark Wrap Up

Fur Ball: Jurassic Bark was a fantastic time! The room was alive with tons of energy, adorable adoptable pets, and generous supporters ready to help make a difference. In addition to supporters in attendance, online bidders participated in the silent auction and helped to raise funds prior to the 5 PM "Yappy Hour". At the end of the evening, over $130,000 was raised for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Foundation, including the $15,000 needed to replace the gutters and downspouts on the building.

Thank you so much to everyone who participated and helped make this event such a success. Mark your calendar for the next Fur Ball on April 29, 2023 --keep your eyes out for a theme reveal later this year!

Corgi Derby - Recap

May 7th was a windy day but the Corgi Derby was still busy as ever with over 40 Corgis and 5 Mutts registered to race. Thanks to Pine Bluffs Distilling, over $5,500 was raised for the animals in our care. Mark May May 6th, 2023 down for this one-of-a-kind event!

Discers for Critters

Join us for the fifth annual Discers for Critters disc golf tournament July 9th, 2022 at Romero Park! For more information and registration, use the link below.