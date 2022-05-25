Riedel Real Estate at RE/MAX Capitol Properties is organizing a fundraising event to benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

It will be hosted by Blue Raven Brewery on Saturday June 25, 2022 from noon-11pm.

With the help of Beach Please Drink Company and other local businesses, the event will include great food, beer, and music.

Raffle prizes will be called every two hours throughout the day and all proceeds will benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

In addition to raffle donations, Blue Raven Brewery will donate $0.50 for every beer purchased.

There will also be a select few adoptable dogs available from noon-3pm.

“I’ve been volunteering at the animal shelter every week and have worked at both the Corgi Derby and the Annual Fur Ball. It is truly inspiring to witness the tireless efforts of the staff and volunteers as they make a lasting impact on not only the lives of the animals in their care, but the people in our community. It was incredible to see the love and support from the people of Cheyenne as the shelter worked through a massive hoarding case and I believe it is important to provide continued support in future endeavors. As a team we feel it is essential to give back to our community, to help those who can’t help themselves, and to provide compassionate service in all facets of business and life. We look forward to meeting you at the event and helping our friends over at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.” said Austin Coward, team member of Riedel Real Estate at RE/MAX Capitol Properties.

For more information on how to get involved with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter through either donations, sponsorships, future events, or volunteering, please visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org.