Love is in the air and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is holding an adoption promotion to get pets into loving homes for the holiday. The promotion highlights cats and dogs who have been longer-term residents at the Shelter. Dogs with a heart icon on their website profiles and kennels are part of the “Lonely Hearts Club” and have adoption fees of $14, while all barn cats are “adopt-one-get-one” through the 14th of February.
All interested adopters can view available animals by visiting cheyenneanimalshelter.org or stopping by the Shelter Monday through Saturday between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. –adoption councils are available via appointments after submitting applications online.
For more information on this promotion, or adopting a new pet, contact Niki Harrison at nharrison@caswyo.org or 307-278-6195.