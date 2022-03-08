The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has created a Facebook fundraiser with a goal of raising $7,500 to help replenish their medical fund.

The Shelter has open doors for animals of all kinds and in all conditions.

This means there are often medical cases that require them to stretch beyond their means.

The first few months of this year have brought several challenging cases and many senior pets, all in need of immediate medical assistance.

Niki Harrison, Director of Annual Campaign & Branding has high hopes for the fundraiser based on the need and goals of this campaign.

“Our goal is to rally the community and raise the funds to replenish our medical fund to continue these services and be able to give animals chances that they might not receive elsewhere,” Harrison said.

Every dollar counts and helps to continue these efforts!

The Shelter will continue to share some of the medical stories and outcomes they’ve already had this year for the duration of the fundraiser.

To donate, visit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Facebook page, or cheyenneanimalshelter.org and click the ‘donate’ button.

For more information, please contact Niki at nharrison@caswyo.org or call 307-278-6195.