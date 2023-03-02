The Cheyenne Animal Shelter Fur Ball Committee is seeking auction donations for the upcoming Fur Ball – “Phantom of the Pawpera” – to be held on Saturday, April 23rd at Little America.
Popular items in the past have included travel packages or “experiences” such as a tandem skydive or celebrations for a group. Gift baskets, Wyoming-made products, the latest tech gadgets and homemade or artisanal foods and home goods are always well-liked by attendees. Less successful items include clothing, vintage or dated artwork, old event posters, and daily dog or cat food. Of course toys, furniture, and treats for our pet friends are always welcome. We just need to collect everything by April 5, 2023.
For more information or to drop off an item, contact Niki Harrison at the Shelter – 307-278-6195 or by email nharrison@caswyo.org.
Tickets and table reservations are on sale now at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org. Sponsorship for small and large businesses can also be found at this address.
The Fur Ball is the largest annual fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, and we are mixing things up this year. You won’t want to miss out on this special evening of music, friendship, furry friends, heartwarming stories, and one-of-a-kind auction opportunities. Join us!