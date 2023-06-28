The Cheyenne Aquatic Center is excited to unveil a revamped schedule starting July 8, 2023, offering all visitors improved opportunities and safety measures.

The highlight of the new schedule is the introduction of extended open swim sessions, lasting four or five hours based on the day. This continuous open swim will also be featured at Johnson Swimming Pool. This allows guests of all ages to enjoy a flexible and immersive swimming experience at their convenience.

To ensure everyone's safety, the pool will be briefly cleared during the last ten minutes of every hour for lifeguards to conduct essential safety checks. Individuals aged 18 and older are welcome to remain in the pool, while those under 18 will need to exit briefly. This measure aims to enhance safety without excluding younger swimmers from the open swim sessions.

In addition, the Cheyenne Aquatic Center will implement a new rule stating that any child aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult for the entire duration of their open swim visit. This requirement prioritizes the safety and well-being of our young visitors, creating a secure environment for families to enjoy.

Private party time will also be adjusted, now taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. This change enables guests to celebrate special occasions within our well-appointed facilities, supported by our attentive staff.

The Cheyenne Aquatic Center remains committed to providing our community with a safe and enjoyable experience. These schedule updates, including extended open swim sessions, improved safety measures, and adjusted private party hours, aim to enhance the overall aquatic experience for all visitors.

For more information, please visit cheyenneaquatics.com or contact us at (307) 637-6455; we will post the full schedule in the coming weeks. We look forward to welcoming you to the Cheyenne Aquatic Center for a memorable swimming experience!