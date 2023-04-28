Cheyenne Urban Forestry will celebrate Arbor Day Friday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m. at Holliday Park (Alexander Ave. and 17th St.) Councilman Pete Laybourn of Ward I will read a proclamation on behalf of the city, and Tree City will share remarks.

Poster contest awards will be distributed to winners, and trees will be planted with help from 4th and 5th-grade students of Alta Vista Elementary School. Students will also participate in several hands-on tree-related activities.

A small number of free seedling trees will be available to the public, along with tree care handouts and information.

Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct a neighborhood tree planting event the following morning in the Holliday Park neighborhood, which includes the area from House Avenue to Ridge Road and Pershing Boulevard to Lincolnway. This area was chosen as part of the Rooted and Branching Out program, which identifies neighborhoods with low or aging tree canopy, and allows residents up to two free trees to be planted in or adjacent to the public right-of-way.

Volunteers and city staff will plant 60 trees comprised of 13 different species that thrive in Cheyenne. Both events are made possible by a grant from American Forests and funding from Microsoft. More information is available on Rooted in Cheyenne’s website at https://rootedincheyenne.com/