Cheyenne, Wyoming based metal upstarts ANTISAINT has been added to the Download20 #DL20 lineup of the world's most prestigious hard rock and heavy metal festival. The band was added to the bill along with Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Bad Wolves, The Warning, Avatar and other new acts announced.
ANTISAINT frontman Matthew Whiteman says, "We’re beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity. This is the kind of show you dream about and to be a part of it is a huge honour."
ANTISAINT is slotted to play Saturday 10 June, alongside the likes of Clutch, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and Metallica. "It’s crazy to see ANTISAINT’s name on the same poster with so many legendary bands that we grew up listening to and drawing influence from. To be included in the 20th Anniversary celebration of such a widely respected festival makes it that much better. It’s a privilege to be included this year!" remarks guitarist and co-founder, Andrew Whiteman.
The Download20 #DL20 announcement comes after an extremely busy year which included the release of the new VATICINATE deluxe album, and a Christmas tour with friends Drowning Pool and Otherwise. As 2023 continues ANTISAINT is looking at more shows and festivals throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and North America, and writing new material.
Fans may join ANTISAINT's Patreon at https://bit.ly/3IvAdw6 and see Behind the Scenes special features with the band members as well as access to members only merchandise.