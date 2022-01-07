The fourth annual Great Cheyenne Bed Race, will once again be held in Downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Teams are already lining up!
This year the race will be held at 17th Street and Warren Ave and hosted by DanielMark’s Brewery.
This year we will be raising money for Dog’s and Tag’s of Wyoming.
This local non-profit trains and provides service animals for individuals suffering from PTSD.
Dog’s and Tag’s of Wyoming also provides PTSD education and resources to our community.
We invite your business to support our efforts to raise money for Dog’s and Tag’s of Wyoming through this fun community event.