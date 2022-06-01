Classes and Workshops for All Ages Will Be Offered Throughout the Summer

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) is hosting the 8th Annual Taco John’s Plant Pandemonium on Saturday, June 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“Plant Pandemonium is a summer tradition here at the gardens and celebrates the start of the season for us,” said Tina Worthman, Director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. “We delight in working with the public to advance our mission of beautifying, inspiring, and educating our community.”

The Taco John’s Foundation sponsors the event, which brings the public together to transform the outdoor grounds from spring into summer by planting thousands of flowers. The tradition began in 2015. Members of the public are asked to bring a water bottle, sunscreen, and their own trowel and gloves if they have them. All ages are welcome, and no experience is necessary. The plants and instruction are provided by gardens horticulture staff, and the participants plant flowers throughout the grounds.

“We couldn’t do it without the strong spirit of volunteerism that characterizes Cheyenne,” said Worthman. “Come for 30 minutes or an hour or two. Last year, dozens of people helped on the one-day event, and we had a blast.”

Aside from Plant Pandemonium, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens has a full slate of classes and workshops planned for adults and children throughout the summer, including a garden walk at the High Plains Arboretum on the afternoon of June 11th; a talk with exhibiting artist, Bria Hammock on Sunday, June 5th; and a yoga series on Monday mornings in June. A full schedule of storytimes and STEM activities are planned for kids at the Paul Smith Children’s Village.

“We work hard to bring the public a variety of enrichment opportunities, and we are encouraged by the interest. Classes fill and sell out quickly,” noted Worthman.

To view the full summer schedule and register for events, please visit www.botanic.org/.