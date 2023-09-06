THINGS THAT BLOOM IN THE NIGHT
Our Queen of the Night, a species of Climbing cacti (Epiphyllum) is blooming.
Each flower blooms on a single quiet night and fades within hours, making the plant a veritable moonlight beauty.
Interesting Facts:
The legend goes that the queen of the night flower was punished by a god and could only bloom for just a moment every year.
In order to meet her beloved one who collected morning dew for Buddha every year, she could only choose to bloom at that time.
So a year's worth of charm was put into her blooming at the one moment, hoping her beloved would notice.
This flower symbolizes instant beauty, immortality, luck, and prosperity.