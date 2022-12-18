Visit the Shane Smith Conservatory to see holiday lights and find last-minute gifts

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will begin its feature of the ‘Late Night Lights’ today at 5 p.m. The Shane Smith Conservatory will stay open for visitors to stroll through the conservatory and see the holiday lights today, Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

“I’m delighted to host these family-friendly evenings for our community,” said Scott Aker, the new manager of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. "Our staff has worked hard to decorate the conservatory with lights and ornaments, and the result is charming."

In the past, the botanic gardens have featured lights on the outside of the building and front landscaping, but this year, the staff tried something different.

"We want to promote what we have inside this year and give people a little taste of the tropics,” Aker noted. “You’ll find the conservatory a little cooler than it is during the day, just like equatorial ecosystems around the world. This creates a natural growing environment in which our tropical collection can thrive.”

While you’re visiting the decorated conservatory, stop in the Tilted Tulip Gift Shop to find unique last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers for all ages. It will remain open until 8 p.m., as well. The Paul Smith Children’s Village will close at 5 p.m. on these evenings, and all indoor areas of the gardens and the Paul Smith Children’s Village will be closed December 23-26.

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is a Division of the City of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department. It forms the public arm of the public-private partnership with the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. To learn more about the gardens, register for a class, volunteer, become a member, or donate, please visit www.botanic.org.