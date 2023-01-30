The Wyoming Department of Education has awarded a total of $1.812 million from FY 2022 to nine applicants for the Cohort 14 grant competition under Title IV, Part B of the Every Student Succeeds Act, known as the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program (21stCCLC).
The five-year grant is awarded to create or expand high-quality after school and summer learning programs serving students attending low performing and high needs schools.
There are now a total of 25 organizations with 37 grants providing 21stCCLC programs across the state. Cohort 15 (January 2023-September 2027) Awardees include:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Cheyenne, Inc. ($100,000) - Cole and Hebard ElementaryCheyenne
- Fremont County SD #1 ($162,141) - Gannett and Baldwin Creek Elementary- Lander
- PRACTICE Program ($200,000)-Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Lincoln, and Trail ElementaryTorrington
- Sweetwater County SD #1 ($225,000)- Desert View, Eastside,Northpark, and Walnut Elementary and Rock Springs Junior High- Rock Springs
- Teton Literacy Center ($325,000 Consolidation Grant)-Jackson, Colter, Munger Mountain Elementary, Jackson Hole Middle School, Jackson Hole and Summit High School-Jackson
- Uinta County Education Center #1 BOCES ($225,000) - Evanston- Aspen, Clark, North, Uinta Meadows Elementary, David Middle School, and Evanston Middle School
- Washakie County SD #1 ($175,000)- Worland -All schools • Weston County SD #1 ($175,000) - Newcastle- K-2, 3-5, and Newcastle Middle School • Youth Emergency Services, Inc. ($225,000) - Gillette- Conestoga, Hillcrest, Lakeview, Meadowlark, Rozet, Stocktrail, Sunflower, and Wagonwheel Elementary