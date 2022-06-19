Today we honor and celebrate Juneteenth.
The City of Cheyenne's Municipal Building (2101 O'Neil Ave.) will be closed Monday, June 20 in observance of the holiday.
The federal holiday marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.
The troops' arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
For more information, visit https://www.history.com/news/what-is-juneteenth