Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, United Way of Laramie County, education nonprofit come alongside local families with Cheyenne Children’s Carnival

The upcoming Cheyenne Children’s Carnival punctuates research highlighting successful outcomes for children reading on grade level by the end of third grade.

“Our goal is to help young people thrive along every step of their academic career. This begins with a strong platform for learning and engagement. Though the Club serves youth ages 6-18, we also want to reach younger children and ensure they are prepared to enter kindergarten. Our partnership with Waterford.org allows us to carry this mission beyond the walls of the Club and foster the next generation of learners,” said Justin Pendleton, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne.

The Cheyenne Children’s Carnival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 1 at the clubhouse, 515 W. Jefferson Rd., will include opportunities for families to engage with local organizations serving children in the community, as well as games and activities for children.

“Many parents and caregivers stepped into the role of a teacher figure to support their children during the pandemic when schools were forced to close. Sharing stories of how balancing academics, home life and working, amongst other things, presented challenges in the midst of a global pandemic," Waterford.org Director of Family Partnerships Candra Morris said. “It brought joy to my heart knowing that our Waterford resources provided families with resources and strategies to help academically. Providing families with resources helped to empower families during that time to ensure that they had the skills and what it takes to continue learning at home."

Cheyenne Children’s Carnival will include an opportunity for caregivers of 4-year-olds heading to kindergarten this fall to register their children for the free, researched-based Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path. It’s the condensed version of a program that has the average student upon completion entering kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level. Computer stations set up in the clubhouse will allow caregivers and their children to get hands-on experience with the program.

“My vision is children in Cheyenne entering kindergarten on track to be solid students in third grade and carrying that momentum through high school on into college and the workforce. They win. Cheyenne wins. Laramie County wins,” United Way of Laramie County Executive Director Vernon Dobelmann said.

Cheyenne Children’s Carnival is a free event that includes dinner, but attendees can earn extra carnival cash by registering in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cheyenne-childrens-learning-carnival-tickets-342256176437.