Hey Cheyenne we just want to say “Thank You For Your Support!” Let’s celebrate this amazing community we call home!

Join us downtown Saturday September 24th for the first ever Community Appreciation Day! We’ve got a full day of family fun and activities!

Start your morning off at 8AM with yoga at Civic Commons Park with Little Lotus instructor Theresa Hansen.

Main event activities will begin at 11AM at 17th and Capitol and will include a rock wall, bouncy house, 20′ slide, free face painting, free balloon animals, street magic, $5 pony rides (at the 15th Street Stables) and some super fun activities with our local law enforcement and military organizations.

Plus, you won’t want to miss all the Oktoberfest vendors and activities happening at the Depot Plaza and the Downtown Mini-Golf Tournament!

Then finish out the evening with free popcorn and Encanto at Family Movie Night in Civic Commons Park beginning at 7PM.