Last year Cheyenne Frontier Days initiated a targeted effort to increase suicide awareness and prevention within the cowboy, rodeo and western community. Built around the role of the pick-up man in the arena, CFD worked with country superstar Garth Brooks to create a unique public service video and message. The effort touched hearts within CFD, Cheyenne and the rodeo community across the country.

The effort utilized yellow feathers – a national sign of suicide prevention and awareness. We encouraged CFD volunteers and visitors to wear the yellow feathers to demonstrate an understanding of the need to decrease suicides in our community.

The tag line “Reach out to a Pick-Up Man, Be a Pick-Up Man” recognizes the role the pick-up man plays in the rodeo arena – a lifesaver.

Amid the chaos of rodeo competition, every good cowboy knows how important it is to reach out for help. And as Garth encouraged us all – be a pick-up man to friends, family and neighbors in need.

We hear often from individuals and businesses who want to be part of this effort. The campaign continued to resonate over the winter, and we are proud to continue “The Pick-Up Man” campaign in the 2023 show. People ask, “How can I get the yellow feathers?” Local businesses can be part of the effort.

For just $20.00 local business can purchase a bag of 100 yellow feathers. CFD will provide an easel-backed counter card display with a pocket to hold feathers for guests to pick up a feather for free to wear and support suicide prevention awareness solidarity. The CFD Foundation will also provide a tip-sheet to help businesses and guests understand better the need for suicide prevention awareness and why yellow feathers are so prominently featured in cowboy hats across town.

Yellow feathers help start the conversation of bringing awareness to suicide prevention and highlighting the need to reach out when needed. Last year, CFD donated over $10,000 to local suicide prevention organizations. We hope to expand our message and increase our charity to this important work.