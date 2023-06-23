Visit Cheyenne and the downtown Cheyenne business owners are gearing up for an exhilarating day of family-fun and excitement in downtown Cheyenne on Wednesday, July 26th. With a wide array of activities and entertainment planned throughout the day, you can count on a memorable experience for all ages.

Kicking off the Cheyenne Day festivities is the famous Pancake Breakfast served by the Kiwanis volunteers of Cheyenne. Join a crowd of over 8,000 people on the Depot Plaza for free pancakes starting at 7AM and participate in one of Cheyenne’s most beloved traditions with visitors from around the world.

For those seeking some Cheyenne swag and souvenirs, you can find the Visit Cheyenne pop-up shop at the stables located at 15th and Pioneer. While you’re there, don't miss the chance to get a signed autograph from Abigail Marcott, the 2023 Hell On Wheels Rodeo Queen, or stop in and meet the riders of the Pony Express and learn about the rich history of this legendary mail delivery service.

Catch the action just next door at The Gunslingers Wild West Shootout with shows at noon and 6pm on Cheyenne Day.

Live music begins on the Plaza at noon. At 1:30pm headliner, Boogie Machine, takes the stage. With their giant hair and custom retro-style costumes, Boogie Machine’s disco funk brings you a fun, energetic, and family-friendly show that will have you moving and grooving.

The excitement continues with the Annual Block Party at Freedom's Edge. Enjoy live music, award-winning chicken wings from Double Dubs, and of course, great beer.

Just up the street, Chronicles Distilling will be hosting their Kids’ Rodeo, offering young cowboys and cowgirls a chance to showcase their bull riding talent in a fun and safe environment.

While you soak up the atmosphere, challenge your friends to some yard games and sip on a refreshing beer. Downtown Cheyenne allows open container enjoyment, providing a laid-back and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 26th, and enjoy Cheyenne Day in downtown for an unforgettable day filled with fun, entertainment, and the true spirit of the Wild West.