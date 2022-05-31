Cheyenne Day of Giving has released preliminary results from its collection days the weekend of May 13. Day of Giving is an annual event where residents donate unused medicines, food, medical equipment, sign up to be blood donors, and more.
17th Annual Day of Giving Results
(Preliminary results)
Businesses & community groups helping 59
Congregations helping 70
Non-perishable food and personal care items 23,038 pounds
Portion from the Youth Event 8,750 pounds
Craft items 130 boxes
Portion from the Youth Event 7 boxes
Leftover prescription medications 245 pounds
Medical supplies 2,789 pounds
Blood product donated at Day of Giving 14
Blood product donated at Vitalant site 5/10-5/21/22 7
Durable medical equipment 191 pieces
Used eyeglasses 895 pairs
Used hearing aids 84
Used cell phones 99
Hearing aid batteries 48 dozen
Volunteers/hours served to run event 74/374
Cash donations from the event $15,632
In-kind donations Invaluable!
We are grateful for the generous support from businesses, individuals, and community groups!
Together, we helped thousands of our neighbors in great need!