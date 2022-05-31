Day of Giving Wheelchairs photo

A line of donated wheelchairs and other medical equipment sits in front of the Kiwanis Community House during the 2021 Day of Giving.

Cheyenne Day of Giving has released preliminary results from its collection days the weekend of May 13.  Day of Giving is an annual event where residents donate unused medicines, food, medical equipment, sign up to be blood donors, and more.  

17th Annual Day of Giving Results

(Preliminary results)

Businesses & community groups helping 59

Congregations helping 70

Non-perishable food and personal care items 23,038 pounds

Portion from the Youth Event 8,750 pounds

Craft items 130 boxes

Portion from the Youth Event 7 boxes

Leftover prescription medications 245 pounds

Medical supplies 2,789 pounds

Blood product donated at Day of Giving 14

Blood product donated at Vitalant site 5/10-5/21/22 7

Durable medical equipment 191 pieces

Used eyeglasses 895 pairs

Used hearing aids 84

Used cell phones 99

Hearing aid batteries 48 dozen

Volunteers/hours served to run event 74/374

Cash donations from the event $15,632

In-kind donations Invaluable!

We are grateful for the generous support from businesses, individuals, and community groups!

Together, we helped thousands of our neighbors in great need!

Tags