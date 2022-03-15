The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is pleased to announce their spring pub crawl event, Tales & Ales: A Drinking Tour with a History Problem set for Saturday April 2nd from 3pm-10pm and features specials from 14 downtown establishments.

Pub Crawl participants will be able to ride the downtown trolley to participating pub crawl stops while learning about the unique history of downtown Cheyenne.

“We are excited to partner with the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley to provide a unique pub crawl experience for Cheyenne,” said Amber Trevizo, DDA Events and Special Projects Coordinator. “We are fortunate to have so much rich and interesting history in our downtown and this event is a fun way for participants to learn a little bit more about Cheyenne while supporting several of our local businesses.”

The Tales & Ales Pub Crawl features exclusive drink specials at participating locations, use of the downtown trolley for participants to travel to participating pub crawl locations while enjoying interesting facts about the downtown’s unique history.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to purchase a wristband and participate in the pub crawl.

Participants will be able to get on and off the trolley at four locations and enjoy fun historic information about Cheyenne and the downtown in between each trolley stop.

Wristbands for the pub crawl can be purchased in advance for $35 at https://visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/tales-ales-pub-crawl or in person on Saturday, April 2nd for $40 at a wristband location.

Purchased wristbands can be obtained at any of the three wristband locations including Chronicles Distilling (1506 Thomes Avenue), Danielmark's Brewery (209 E. 18th Street), and Black Tooth Brewing Company (520 W. 19th Street) beginning at 3pm the day of the event.

Questions about the Tales & Ales Pub Crawl can be directed to Amber Trevizo at 307-433-9730 or ambertrevizo@downtowncheyenne.com.