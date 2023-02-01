The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is pleased to announce the release of a new mobile app for both iOS and Android users.
Designed to encourage users to experience downtown Cheyenne, the ‘Discover Downtown Cheyenne’ mobile app offers a complete downtown business directory, a downtown public art map, a downtown events calendar and a list of self-guided community curated tours.
The mobile app was funded by a Laramie County ARPA Grant and developed by local web development company, Wand Solutions, in partnership with the Cheyenne DDA.
“We are thrilled to launch the Discover Downtown Cheyenne app as a new way for people to explore downtown Cheyenne,” said Haylee Chenchar, DDA Vice President and Managing Director. “Not only is this the first of its kind in Wyoming but it’s also the most advanced downtown-specific mobile app that is currently available on the market. This project has been over a year in the making and would not have been possible without the support of our Downtown Development Foundation Board, our combined DDA/Visit Cheyenne Board and staff, the Laramie County Commissioners and our downtown community. We also owe a huge thank you to the development team at Wand Solutions, who went above and beyond to turn our vision into reality so that we could promote everything our downtown has to offer to visitors and residents alike.”
The Discover Downtown Cheyenne app is now available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, contact the DDA Office or visit downtowncheyenne.com.