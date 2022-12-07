The Mid-America Economic Development Council (EDC) announced the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) as a 2022 Economic Development Award winner during their annual competitiveness conference last week.

The Cheyenne DDA was one of eleven national organizations to be recognized and the first organization from Wyoming to receive an award from the large market division for organizations with populations of 50,000 or more.

The Cheyenne DDA was recognized as the 2022 large market division placemaking category winner for a combination of downtown projects that contributed to the continued growth, revitalization and overall community branding of Cheyenne’s downtown district.

The project narrative outlined how three DDA projects were driven by the support and pride of the Cheyenne community and successfully completed over the Summer of 2022: the crosswalk mural installations in downtown’s West Edge District designed and painted by LCSD#1 student groups; the downtown “CHEYENNE” sign installed on Lincolnway between the Central and Warren viaducts featuring life sized letters wrapped with images representing Cheyenne’s unique assets; and the downtown banner initiative that involved the design and installation of 275 unique banners with downtown images showcasing six different categories to experience downtown Cheyenne.

“It’s an honor for our work to be recognized by the Mid-America EDC, especially in the large market division with so many other fantastic organizations representing communities three times our size,” said Cheyenne DDA Vice President Haylee Chenchar, who accepted the award on behalf of the DDA last week. “The support from our community is what makes projects like these so successful and we look forward to continuing to build on the growth and momentum of downtown Cheyenne.”

The Cheyenne DDA’s projects were recognized for not only activating underutilized public spaces but also for successfully highlighting Cheyenne’s community assets in innovative ways that impact economic development.

In addition to receiving the 2022 Economic Development Award, the Cheyenne DDA will also be recognized in the January issue of the Mid-America EDC Site Selection magazine.

"We greatly appreciate being recognized nationally for all the great work the Cheyenne DDA has completed in the past year" said Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne/DDA. "Thank you to the amazing DDA staff, board, downtown building owners and businesses for making our downtown vibrant and beautiful.”

The Mid-America EDC is a multi-state association dedicated to being the leading resource for making contact with site selectors, advancing regional economic development programs and accessing thought leadership