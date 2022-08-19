Two local community food pantries recently received donations from the Cheyenne Elks Club #660.
Needs Inc. and the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry each received $3,000 to help address the food insecurity requirements of residents in the community. In the Cheyenne area, approximately 11% of households struggle with food insecurity with the number increasing to 14% for households with children. A large proportion of these hungry individuals rely on food pantries to assist with their nutritional requirements.
The funding for these donations was provided by a Beacon Grant and a Spotlight Grant from the Elks National Foundation. The Beacon Grant allows an Elks Club the opportunity to support pressing needs in its own backyard while the Spotlight Grant allows a Club to shine a light on important community issues. Food insecurity issues, which have grown during the time of the pandemic, meet both of these grant criteria.
Needs Inc. was founded in 1972 and provides services to the community through its food pantry, clothing store, and low-cost thrift store. Its services are funded by grants and donations which help feed nearly 15,000 individuals annually. It is the largest food pantry in Laramie County and is funded from donations from local businesses, churches, organizations, and private individuals.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry was founded in the 1980’s in the basement of the church parish’s office but has grown and expanded greatly over the years. It now provides food to nearly 900 households each calendar quarter, with clients allowed to pick up needed food once-a-week. It is supported by donations from local churches, businesses, and individuals.
Cheyenne Elks have been providing community service to the Cheyenne area and its residents for more than 120 years. As a charitable organization, the Elks are dedicated to helping members of the local community, in particular, the homeless, struggling veterans, others in need, and youth organizations.