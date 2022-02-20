The Cheyenne Elks Lodge has received a grant from the Elks National Foundation to serve lunches throughout the year to the local food insecure population. Current plans anticipate serving one hot meal each month in February and March, with the number of meals served each month increasing as the year progresses. Plans are also underway to provide additional services during these lunches, with the intention of assisting those struggling economically - especially the homeless population of our community.
The number of homeless individuals and families in Cheyenne is difficult to determine but is believed to have grown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several organizations in Cheyenne work diligently to serve meals to and assist with the other critical needs of this growing population, but these organizations are often stretched thin and are challenged to meet all their needs. The members of the Cheyenne Elks Lodge hope to provide a brief respite from hunger for a few days each month for those who would otherwise struggle to provide for themselves.
This same struggling population may also need a bit of additional help in other aspects of life. The Elks volunteers are currently working with local businesses, services providers, and other non-profits to make available common services and customary items that may not always be readily available to those in need. Examples of these might include socks, gloves, bus tickets, and various types of personal services. The first of the lunches will take place on February 24th at the Cheyenne Elks Lodge from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 100 East 17th Street in downtown Cheyenne.
Funding for this Elks project, referred to as Operation Brotherly Love, has come from an Impact Grant provided by the Elks National Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to make a difference in the community through a charitable project. The Cheyenne Elks Lodge #660 members have been serving the Cheyenne community through service and volunteerism for well over 100 years. This project is another example of those volunteers working to make Cheyenne a better place, along with on-going projects supporting our military veterans and a wide-variety of youth groups.
For more information on Operation Brotherly Love or to inquire about providing financial or other support to the project, please contact Barb at cheyenneelks0660.treasurer@gmail.com.