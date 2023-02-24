Today at 8:26 a.m. Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the 2000 block of McCann Avenue in response to a camper trailer on fire.

Three minutes later, crews arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the trailer. They also noticed the acute threat the fire imposed on other mobile home units that were close in proximity.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and to stop it from spreading to adjacent mobile homes and other passenger vehicles to prevent further loss in damage.

According to the official report, the trailer’s owner was awakened out of bed after a passerby noticed a travel trailer fully involved in front of the address. Upon arrival, Engine 3 witnessed the homeowner attempting to use a small sedan with a chain to pull the camper away from the main structure.

Officers with the Cheyenne Police Department aided CFR by removing several on-lookers from the scene.

All units operated efficiently and had the fire under control by 8:34 a.m.

Nonetheless, the incident incurred damages for the trailer’s owner and neighbors; $5,000 for the primary and $10,000 for exposure, two vehicles, and a neighboring mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the scene has been cleared as of 9:50 a.m.

American Medical Response assisted CFR as well.