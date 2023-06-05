Last week, Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) held a three-day strategic planning session to improve the department’s services and overall performance while effectively meeting the needs of the community.

As best stated by Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders, “The strategic planning process is a monumental event for CFR that will benefit the community of Cheyenne by creating a solid framework for the department. Every rank and every shift were represented, and I'm proud of our joint efforts."

Matt Keller from the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) facilitated the planning sessions to help CFR begin the process of obtaining accredited status from the CPSE and the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). In addition, Keller explained to residents and city employees who attended the public meeting that their community input was valuable in helping the agency determine community risks/needs and improving or expanding fire and emergency services.

Keller asked each individual to envision where they would like the department to be in five years. “Where do you see the department today, and what actions can we apply to help us reach these results? “Today, we aim to identify those challenges and define clear outcomes to achieve that vision.”

Chief John Kopper shared, “At the heart of it all, Cheyenne Fire Rescue is committed to excellence and doing what’s best for our community. Our goal is to provide continuous quality service, identify and improve our department’s capabilities and establish ongoing fire and emergency services that will better serve our staff and community well.”

Through a community-based assessment, CFR learned of the community’s expectations of the fire department, citizens’ concerns, positive strengths the department already possesses, and given feedback on what the department should change. Over a two-day planning period, CFR’s staff worked through the collected data and created a final list that targets every area of concern. As it were the sessions’ theme, CFR has prioritized items meaningful to the City of Cheyenne, its department, and locally.

Accordingly, those initiatives included staffing, training, comprehensive wellness, professional development, capital asset planning, emergency medical services, and community outreach. Through internal participation, CFR’s personnel worked together to create action plans outlining their objectives and goals to succeed in each area.

“Our personnel has worked as a great team for three days to set a great framework for our department for the next five years,” Deputy Chief Andrew Dykshorn stated. “Through the help of facilitators from the Center for Public Safety Excellence, we have some exciting initiatives to accomplish as an organization and for the betterment of our community.”

In addition, Chief Kopper said, “I’m greatly appreciative of the passion our department displayed throughout this process, which has allowed us to identify steps we need to take in order to meet the needs of the community. I look forward to Cheyenne Fire Rescue implementing our new action plans and staying true to our mission, vision, and values.”

While CFR staff continues working through the accreditation process, the City of Cheyenne will keep you updated on the department’s success and subsequent meetings regarding its five-year plans.