Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family residential structure under construction in the 1500 block of Richard Martin Dr. early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called out at 6:21 a.m. and arrived on scene at 6:29 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the structure and the fire quickly gaining in size. The heat generated by the fire created many challenges and caused damage to three (3) other multi-family residential structures also under construction. Firefighters battling the fire used several large hose streams, and the fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes. The scene was considered under control 30 minutes later ensuring no further fire spread to other structures. Firefighters remained on scene until 9:12 a.m.
The structure was unoccupied, no injuries were reported.
Assisting Cheyenne Fire Rescue was Cheyenne Police Department, American Medical Response, Laramie County Fire District # 1.
The dollar amount damage is unknown as this time and cause of the fire is under investigation by Cheyenne Fire Rescue.