Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to fire occurring in adjacent residential structures in the 100 block of Longs Peak Dr. Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out at 12:18 p.m. and the first engine arrived on scene at 12:23 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered two single family homes with flames and heavy smoke coming from the exterior and interior of each two-story residence with the fire quickly gaining in size. The corners of the roof of each house showed signs of partial collapse already occurring. Limited access, wind, heavy smoke, building partial collapse and a natural gas leak all impacted the incident. Firefighters declared the fire under control at 2:15 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the evening and overnight due to collapsed building material continuing to smolder.

A dog was taken out of one of the homes safely upon arrival of crews and received further medical treatment at a local veterinarian office. No other injuries were reported.

Assisting Cheyenne Fire Rescue was Laramie County Combined Communication Center, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie County Fire District # 1, Laramie County Fire Authority, F.E. Warren Fire Department, Black Hill Energy, American Medical Response, and the Red Cross.

The dollar amount damage is unknown as this time and cause of the fire is under investigation.