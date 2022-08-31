On August 30, at 8:58 a.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 27th Street. While en route to the blaze, units were notified that the structure was rapidly filling with smoke.

However, once on scene at 9:04 a.m., Engine-1 began the attack line on the front door, where light smoke was emanating from the single-family residence. Other crews worked quickly to complete a knockdown, conduct a preliminary search, and secure all utilities on site.

By 9:21 a.m., the fire was under control and the scene cleared by 10:52 a.m. A brief road closure took place at 27th Street and Van Lennen, due to water supply sourcing, wherein firefighters had great difficulty finding the seat of the fire, caused by the amount of debris inside the home.

Officials said the residence was occupied by one adult, who was moving out of the home, at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported for firefighters or the sole occupant. The cause of this fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.

The American Medical Response (AMR) team, Black Hills Energy, and Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) assisted personnel at the scene.