Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to a structure fire in a two-story duplex in the 300 block of Arkel Way Friday, February 24, at 8:25 p.m.

Once on the scene, fire crews reported moderate dark smoke coming from the structure and encountered fire in the main floor’s living room area. At the time of the incident, the single-family home was unoccupied.

By 8:50 p.m., the responding crews had the fire under control, and salvage and overhaul operations were completed.

Due to CFR’s timely response and fast attack, firefighters were able to protect the adjacent structure with offensive operations set up on arrival. The scene was cleared by 1:25 a.m., with an estimate of damages and the cause of the fire still unknown.

The American Medical Response team and Cheyenne Police Department assisted at the scene.