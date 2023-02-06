Friday at 8:19 p.m. Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to the 2300 block of Apache St. to find a small single-story residence on fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
According to the initial report, propane exploded inside the home, where some occupants were deemed either trapped or missing. Bearing this information in mind, fire personnel responded quickly to access the location and ensure that all seven occupants were out and accounted for.
After such discovery, crews began using multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire from the home and vehicles. The fire was declared under control within 12 minutes of Engine 5’s arrival.
No damage was noted regarding the surrounding houses, and the cause is currently under investigation by a CFR fire investigator.
The American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy, and Cheyenne Police Department assisted at the scene.