Early this morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved recreational vehicle on fire. The vehicle was located in an alley behind the 600 block of W. 21st St. and caused damage to an outbuilding also.
Crews were dispatched at 3:14 a.m. and began fire extinguishment by 3:17 a.m. The fire was ruled out at 3:55 a.m.
A burn victim was located by Cheyenne Police Department officers a block away and was transported by ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information is available currently.